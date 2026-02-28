Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in Valaris Limited $VAL

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VAL. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Valaris by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,655,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,950,000 after acquiring an additional 38,579 shares during the period. Dalal Street LLC boosted its position in Valaris by 32.0% during the second quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 1,883,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,326,000 after purchasing an additional 456,213 shares in the last quarter. Schf GPE LLC purchased a new position in Valaris in the second quarter valued at about $77,675,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Valaris by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,084,000 after purchasing an additional 52,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 108.9% during the third quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 902,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,012,000 after buying an additional 470,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAL opened at $95.96 on Friday. Valaris Limited has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $102.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VAL. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Valaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Valaris from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Valaris from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valaris in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Valaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Valaris PLC is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global energy industry. The company operates a diverse fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, including drillships, semisubmersibles and jackup rigs, designed to support exploration and production activities in deepwater, ultra-deepwater and harsh‐environment settings. Valaris serves a wide range of international oil and gas customers, offering turnkey drilling solutions, project management and advanced technology integration to enhance operational efficiency and safety.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Valaris maintains a significant presence in key offshore basins around the world.

