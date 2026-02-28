FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Director Sells $230,023.00 in Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) Director Brian White sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $230,023.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,705.56. This trade represents a 17.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FormFactor Price Performance

Shares of FORM stock opened at $98.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.31 and a beta of 1.11. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $107.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.63.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $215.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.29 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. FormFactor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.490 EPS. Research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

More FormFactor News

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised near-term EPS estimates and reiterated a Strong-Buy, lifting Q3 2026 and Q4 2027 forecasts and projecting stronger FY2028 earnings — this boosts expectations for continued earnings momentum and supports the stock.

Zacks Research raised near-term EPS estimates and reiterated a Strong-Buy, lifting Q3 2026 and Q4 2027 forecasts and projecting stronger FY2028 earnings — this boosts expectations for continued earnings momentum and supports the stock. Positive Sentiment: A bullish Seeking Alpha piece argues FormFactor is entering an HBM4-driven earnings inflection, framing current valuation as justified by accelerating demand for advanced memory test solutions. Article Title

A bullish Seeking Alpha piece argues FormFactor is entering an HBM4-driven earnings inflection, framing current valuation as justified by accelerating demand for advanced memory test solutions. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains favorable overall (average “Moderate Buy”) with mixed price targets; this provides a backdrop of analyst support but varied upside expectations. Article Title

Brokerage consensus remains favorable overall (average “Moderate Buy”) with mixed price targets; this provides a backdrop of analyst support but varied upside expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short interest data shows effectively zero reported short shares (appears to be a data glitch), so short-squeeze dynamics are not a meaningful driver today.

Reported short interest data shows effectively zero reported short shares (appears to be a data glitch), so short-squeeze dynamics are not a meaningful driver today. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Brian White sold 2,300 shares for ~$230k, reducing his stake by ~18% — while not large versus market cap, insider sales can be perceived as a mild negative signal. Article Title

Insider selling: Director Brian White sold 2,300 shares for ~$230k, reducing his stake by ~18% — while not large versus market cap, insider sales can be perceived as a mild negative signal. Negative Sentiment: Sector/headline volatility: a news roundup noted sharp moves in FormFactor and peer names, which likely caused intraday pressure and higher intraday volume — investors should watch whether weakness is idiosyncratic or part of broader chip-sector swings. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting FormFactor this week:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FORM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on FormFactor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FORM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 9.5% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 3rd quarter worth $508,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in FormFactor by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,404,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,585,000 after purchasing an additional 500,156 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,841,000 after purchasing an additional 86,277 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter valued at about $4,715,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FormFactor

(Get Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor’s product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.