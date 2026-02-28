Fleetwood Limited (FWD) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.10 on April 8th

Fleetwood Limited (ASX:FWD – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 457.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.
Fleetwood Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $182.94 million, a PE ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29.
Fleetwood Company Profile
