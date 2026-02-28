Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $229.33 and last traded at $223.8730, with a volume of 39074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $223.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. UBS Group set a $255.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Five Below from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Five Below from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.85.

Get Five Below alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Five Below

Five Below Trading Down 0.7%

The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.25.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.96 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.96%.Five Below’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.710-5.890 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.360-3.540 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In related news, insider Maureen Marie Gellerman sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $94,862.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,983.94. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total transaction of $400,466.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,224.42. The trade was a 19.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,769 shares of company stock worth $9,365,308. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 40,774,210.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,453,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,445,139,000 after purchasing an additional 55,452,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $831,740,000 after buying an additional 69,101 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,873,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,771,000 after acquiring an additional 332,615 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Five Below by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,785,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $336,254,000 after acquiring an additional 630,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,508,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $284,121,000 after acquiring an additional 45,761 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.