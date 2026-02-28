First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,130 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the January 29th total of 9,957 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,009 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,009 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 457.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $166.68 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $94.13 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.43. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.26.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index. The Index utilizes a 10% capping on all constituents and includes the 100 largest, typically best-performing and most liquid initial public offerings (IPOs) of the United States companies in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.