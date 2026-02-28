First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 16th

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

FCT stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.86. 70,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,940. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE: FCT) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in senior floating rate loans and other floating rate debt instruments of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. As a closed-end vehicle, FCT issues a fixed number of common shares and may utilize leverage to enhance returns for shareholders.

Under normal market conditions, FCT allocates at least 80% of its managed assets to senior floating rate loans, which are typically secured obligations of corporate borrowers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.