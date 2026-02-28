First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 62,349 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the January 29th total of 109,830 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,349 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,349 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

FTQI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.41. The stock had a trading volume of 140,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,570. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.42 million, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.59. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $21.15.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were given a $0.207 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTQI. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 971.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

