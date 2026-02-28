First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 62,349 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the January 29th total of 109,830 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,349 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,349 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance
FTQI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.41. The stock had a trading volume of 140,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,570. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.42 million, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.59. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $21.15.
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were given a $0.207 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
