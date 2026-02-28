First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Short Interest Down 88.9% in February

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,985 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the January 29th total of 44,933 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,422 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,422 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.20. 5,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,918. The stock has a market cap of $167.09 million, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.97. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.0686 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 107.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth about $103,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 3,945.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

