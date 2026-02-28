First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Short Interest Down 88.9% in February

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,985 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the January 29th total of 44,933 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,422 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,422 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of NASDAQ FPXI traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.20. 5,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,918. The stock has a market cap of $167.09 million, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.97. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $70.00.
First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.0686 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF
First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile
The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
