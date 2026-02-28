Findlay Park Partners LLP Trims Stock Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

Findlay Park Partners LLP cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,739,071 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 31,700 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 1.7% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned approximately 0.14% of ConocoPhillips worth $164,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 58.0% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $46,315,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 325,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,152,410. This trade represents a 60.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Key ConocoPhillips News

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.92.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.4%

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $113.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $113.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.21). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.98%.The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

