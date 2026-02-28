Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 143,100 Shares of Ferguson plc $FERG

Findlay Park Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,100 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 0.33% of Ferguson worth $145,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 38.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 21.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 322,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,522,000 after purchasing an additional 55,981 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG opened at $260.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.04. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $271.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NYSE:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.25). Ferguson had a return on equity of 35.73% and a net margin of 6.28%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Ferguson’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FERG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ferguson from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ferguson from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ferguson

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson (NYSE: FERG) is a multinational distributor specializing in plumbing and heating products and related building supplies, serving professional contractors, builders and industrial customers. The company supplies a broad range of products used in residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, including pipes and fittings, valves and controls, HVAC equipment, waterworks materials, plumbing fixtures, pumps and accessories, as well as complementary electrical and specialty product lines.

Ferguson operates a network of branches and distribution centers that provide inventory, logistics and value-added services to trade customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.