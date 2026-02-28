Findlay Park Partners LLP Reduces Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

Findlay Park Partners LLP cut its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,022,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,800 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment makes up about 3.5% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.86% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $330,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 469.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $161.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.00 and its 200 day moving average is $150.50. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $112.88 and a one year high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -674.08, a P/E/G ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.11% and a net margin of 1.79%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment is a global live entertainment company that promotes, operates and sells tickets for live events. The company’s core activities include concert promotion and production, venue operations and management, ticketing services through its Ticketmaster platform, artist management and development, and sponsorship and advertising services tied to live events. These integrated businesses are designed to connect artists, fans and commercial partners across the live event ecosystem.

The company in its current form was created following the 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, combining a promoter and venue operator with one of the industry’s largest ticketing platforms.

