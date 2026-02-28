Findlay Park Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,388,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Spotify Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 3,800.0% during the third quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $514.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $608.20. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $405.00 and a 12 month high of $785.00. The company has a market cap of $105.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.66.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $2.00. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 13.16%.The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. DZ Bank upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $720.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $698.91.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

