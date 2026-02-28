Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $44.96 Million Holdings in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Findlay Park Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.32% of Entegris worth $44,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,017,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,480,998,000 after acquiring an additional 443,518 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 10.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,876,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,325,000 after buying an additional 540,755 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,161,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,325,000 after buying an additional 96,465 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Entegris by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,055,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,459,000 after buying an additional 141,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Entegris by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,031,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,454,000 after acquiring an additional 720,467 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, SVP Daniel D. Woodland sold 30,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $3,981,428.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 46,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,007.60. This represents a 39.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Linda Lagorga sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,564,350. This trade represents a 25.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 285,652 shares of company stock worth $34,253,163. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $132.45 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $142.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.01, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Entegris had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 7.37%.The business had revenue of $823.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Entegris’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Entegris has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 28th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $111.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.78.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris’s product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

