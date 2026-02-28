Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $286.38 Million Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Findlay Park Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,161,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 3.0% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.18% of Accenture worth $286,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,129,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,466,641,000 after buying an additional 1,315,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Accenture by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,016,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,373,925,000 after acquiring an additional 326,979 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,042,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,182,331,000 after acquiring an additional 147,931 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,147,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,970 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $2,637,640,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $300.00 price target on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.42.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 6,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total transaction of $1,461,130.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,963.65. This trade represents a 28.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 2,731 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.13, for a total transaction of $786,883.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,333.41. This trade represents a 27.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 22,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,434 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $208.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $128.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $188.73 and a 52-week high of $359.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.51 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.88%.

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

