Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $192.66 Million Stock Holdings in XPO, Inc. $XPO

Findlay Park Partners LLP decreased its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,490,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the period. XPO makes up about 2.0% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 1.27% of XPO worth $192,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in XPO by 306.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $660,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,683 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,595,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,759 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,840,000. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,218,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in XPO by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,150,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,820,000 after purchasing an additional 452,891 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $210.12 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $212.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.29, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.74 and a 200-day moving average of $144.91.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. XPO had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 3.87%.The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XPO. Zacks Research raised shares of XPO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on XPO from $160.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on XPO from $147.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on XPO from $166.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on XPO from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.32.

About XPO

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of transportation and logistics services, offering a broad portfolio of solutions designed to optimize supply chains for businesses of all sizes. The company’s operations span freight brokerage, less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload transportation, last-mile delivery, contract logistics and global forwarding. XPO aims to leverage advanced technology and operational expertise to drive efficiency, visibility and reliability across end-to-end supply-chain networks.

In its freight brokerage segment, XPO connects shippers to a network of carriers through digital platforms that facilitate rate comparisons, booking, tracking and settlement.

