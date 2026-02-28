Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $136.80 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Findlay Park Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,042 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 0.36% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $136,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

MLM stock opened at $677.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.95 and a fifty-two week high of $710.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $656.95 and a 200-day moving average of $631.58.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $758.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $705.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $785.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $690.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $695.63.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc (NYSE: MLM) is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value‑added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.

In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready‑mixed concrete and related materials and services.

