Findlay Park Partners LLP Decreases Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

Findlay Park Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 721,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 0.28% of Waste Connections worth $126,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $755,938,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $140,935,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,585,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,552,682,000 after acquiring an additional 717,440 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,991,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,603,000 after acquiring an additional 711,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,217,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $975,190,000 after acquiring an additional 642,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $172.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.65 and a 1-year high of $201.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.04.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.57%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WCN. Scotiabank set a $197.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price target (down from $196.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (down from $206.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $212.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.75.

Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) is a North American integrated waste services company that provides a range of solid waste and environmental services to municipal, commercial, industrial and residential customers. The company offers collection, transportation, transfer, disposal and recycling services, and operates an extensive network of transfer stations and disposal facilities. Waste Connections positions itself as a provider of infrastructure-driven waste solutions across many regions of the United States and Canada.

The company’s operating activities include routine curbside and commercial collection, roll-off and container services, operation of landfills and transfer stations, and recycling and resource recovery programs.

