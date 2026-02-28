Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Short Interest Up 229.0% in February

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 155,264 shares, a growth of 229.0% from the January 29th total of 47,186 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 308,832 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 308,832 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUTY. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 126.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.44. The stock had a trading volume of 198,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,773. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.61. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of $45.94 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.63.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.