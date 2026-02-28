Ferguson (NYSE:FERG) Price Target Raised to $285.00

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FERG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ferguson from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ferguson from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.62.

FERG stock opened at $260.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $271.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.04. The company has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.25). Ferguson had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 35.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Ferguson in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 178.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson (NYSE: FERG) is a multinational distributor specializing in plumbing and heating products and related building supplies, serving professional contractors, builders and industrial customers. The company supplies a broad range of products used in residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, including pipes and fittings, valves and controls, HVAC equipment, waterworks materials, plumbing fixtures, pumps and accessories, as well as complementary electrical and specialty product lines.

Ferguson operates a network of branches and distribution centers that provide inventory, logistics and value-added services to trade customers.

