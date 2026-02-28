Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wolfe Research from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FAST. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 price target on Fastenal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Barclays set a $43.00 price target on Fastenal and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.27.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $46.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,905,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,153,510. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $35.31 and a 52-week high of $50.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 32.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, Director Scott Satterlee sold 15,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $705,449.16. Following the sale, the director owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,500. The trade was a 24.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 237,454.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 173,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after buying an additional 173,342 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) is a wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies, best known for its broad assortment of fasteners such as bolts, nuts, screws and anchors. Founded in Winona, Minnesota, Fastenal has grown from a regional supplier into a national and international distributor serving a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, construction, maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and government customers. The company is publicly traded and operates through a network of locally staffed branches combined with national distribution capabilities.

Product offerings extend beyond fasteners to include tools, safety and personal protective equipment, power transmission components, cutting and welding supplies, janitorial and material handling items, and other industrial consumables.

