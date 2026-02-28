Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $632.99 and last traded at $616.2220, with a volume of 830060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $585.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FN shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $600.00 target price on Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.25.

Fabrinet Trading Down 2.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $489.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.78.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.10. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 9.69%.The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Fabrinet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In other Fabrinet news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.75, for a total transaction of $1,588,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,885. The trade was a 16.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.14, for a total transaction of $1,021,108.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,726.46. This represents a 10.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fabrinet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

