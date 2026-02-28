F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

F.N.B. has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect F.N.B. to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

F.N.B. stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $19.14.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $457.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.87 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 20.98%.During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Through its principal subsidiary, FNB Bank, the company provides a broad range of commercial and consumer financial services. Founded in 1864 as the First National Bank of Pennsylvania, F.N.B. has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become a regional banking franchise.

The company’s main business activities include traditional deposit-taking and lending services, such as checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and consumer and commercial loans.

