F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.
F.N.B. has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect F.N.B. to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.
F.N.B. Price Performance
F.N.B. stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $19.14.
About F.N.B.
F.N.B. Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Through its principal subsidiary, FNB Bank, the company provides a broad range of commercial and consumer financial services. Founded in 1864 as the First National Bank of Pennsylvania, F.N.B. has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become a regional banking franchise.
The company’s main business activities include traditional deposit-taking and lending services, such as checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and consumer and commercial loans.
