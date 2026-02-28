Expand Energy Corporation $EXE Stake Lowered by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,797 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.15% of Expand Energy worth $37,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Expand Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Expand Energy by 85.0% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expand Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Expand Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Expand Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ EXE opened at $107.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.11. Expand Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $126.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 15.00%.The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings raised Expand Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $123.00 price objective on Expand Energy in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

