EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.09.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.19. EverQuote had a return on equity of 57.65% and a net margin of 14.34%.The firm had revenue of $195.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $51,460.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,884.87. The trade was a 7.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 14,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $215,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 541,777 shares in the company, valued at $8,115,819.46. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,888 shares of company stock worth $1,335,743. Company insiders own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 11.2% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 689,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after purchasing an additional 69,668 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,100,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in EverQuote by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 475,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after buying an additional 128,426 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in EverQuote by 75.4% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 114,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 49,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in EverQuote by 14.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 416,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after buying an additional 53,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online insurance marketplace that connects consumers with insurance providers across the United States. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company leverages proprietary technology to match individuals seeking coverage with insurers offering competitive rates. Since its initial public offering in 2020, EverQuote has focused on expanding its digital platform and enhancing the efficiency of its lead-generation processes.

The company’s core business centers on a quote-comparison engine for personal auto, home, and health insurance products.

