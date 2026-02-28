Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 128.01 and traded as high as GBX 130. Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 127.50, with a volume of 104,730 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECEL. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 price target on shares of Eurocell in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Eurocell from GBX 270 to GBX 240 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Eurocell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 210.

Eurocell Stock Up 0.8%

The company has a market capitalization of £125.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 128.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 129.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43.

In other Eurocell news, insider Angela Rushforth purchased 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 128 per share, for a total transaction of £1,515.52. Also, insider Alison Littley purchased 2,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 128 per share, with a total value of £2,744.32. Insiders have acquired 7,555 shares of company stock valued at $967,040 in the last three months. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade. In addition, the company provides polycarbonate, roofing insulation and membrane, lightweight roofing and tiles, flashing, flat roofing, dry verge, roof lanterns and glazing, ladders, and access equipment; external and internal cladding; and sealants, adhesives, and cleaners.

