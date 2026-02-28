Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF) Short Interest Update

Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 28,212 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the January 29th total of 46,171 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 439 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 439 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64.3 days.

Euroapi Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Euroapi stock opened at C$2.54 on Friday. Euroapi has a 1 year low of C$2.46 and a 1 year high of C$3.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Euroapi in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Euroapi

Euroapi is a standalone global active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) company formed in 2022 following its spin-off from the API division of a major multinational pharmaceutical group. The company focuses on the development, manufacturing and supply of a broad range of small-molecule APIs used in prescription drugs, over-the-counter products and vaccines. Its portfolio encompasses core areas such as semi-synthetic antibiotics (notably penicillins and cephalosporins), APIs for oncology, central nervous system disorders and cardiovascular therapies, as well as niche specialty ingredients.

Since its inception, Euroapi has pursued a growth strategy centered on innovation, capacity expansion and long-term partnerships with pharmaceutical customers.

