ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3202 per share on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a 1.1% increase from ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Stock Performance

Shares of AMUB stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.79. 11 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.29. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $21.79.

Get ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B alerts:

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Class B (AMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of 50 publicly traded energy MLPs. AMUB was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.