Erste Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Erste Asset Management GmbH cut its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,245 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $11,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1,340.0% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 219.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV opened at $179.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $247.04.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.34%.The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.550-12.850 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IQVIA from $273.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 price objective on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.80.

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA’s principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

