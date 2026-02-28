Erste Asset Management GmbH Sells 9,457 Shares of PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Erste Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,457 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 121.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total transaction of $286,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,760.23. This represents a 70.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin D. Baney sold 9,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $1,223,798.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,265.76. The trade was a 43.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 133,105 shares of company stock valued at $16,869,046 over the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley set a $109.00 target price on shares of PACCAR and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PACCAR from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on PCAR

PACCAR Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $126.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.95 and a 200-day moving average of $107.71. PACCAR Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $131.88.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.35%.The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company’s products are marketed under well-known brand names including Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF and span vocational and long-haul applications. PACCAR’s core business includes vehicle engineering and assembly as well as the supply of components and proprietary powertrain systems designed to meet regulatory and customer performance requirements.

In addition to truck manufacturing, PACCAR operates a comprehensive aftermarket parts business, distributes used trucks and provides commercial vehicle financing and leasing through its financial services operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.