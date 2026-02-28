Erste Asset Management GmbH Sells 7,286 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Erste Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,286 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.7% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 802,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $201,801,000 after acquiring an additional 108,813 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $105,759,000 after acquiring an additional 49,858 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $558,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 826,356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $183,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

More Lowe’s Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe’s Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: Lowe’s reported $1.98 EPS and $20.58B revenue (+10.9% Y/Y), driven by Pro, online and holiday strength — evidence of operational resilience. Q4 Earnings

Q4 results beat expectations: Lowe’s reported $1.98 EPS and $20.58B revenue (+10.9% Y/Y), driven by Pro, online and holiday strength — evidence of operational resilience. Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages raised price targets and reiterated buy/outperform views (Goldman, Guggenheim, Wells Fargo, Piper Sandler, Mizuho, Telsey), signaling Wall Street support and providing upside catalysts. Analyst Raises

Multiple brokerages raised price targets and reiterated buy/outperform views (Goldman, Guggenheim, Wells Fargo, Piper Sandler, Mizuho, Telsey), signaling Wall Street support and providing upside catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Macro tailwind developing: 30-year mortgage rates fell below 6%, which could ease the housing ‘lock‑in’ effect and eventually boost remodel/removal demand. That’s a potential multi‑month positive for Lowe’s sales. Mortgage Rates

Macro tailwind developing: 30-year mortgage rates fell below 6%, which could ease the housing ‘lock‑in’ effect and eventually boost remodel/removal demand. That’s a potential multi‑month positive for Lowe’s sales. Neutral Sentiment: Lowe’s is targeting $1B of productivity gains in FY2026 and is using AI and cost cuts (including ~600 corporate roles) to protect margins — a mix of near‑term restructuring costs and longer‑term efficiency. Productivity Plan

Lowe’s is targeting $1B of productivity gains in FY2026 and is using AI and cost cuts (including ~600 corporate roles) to protect margins — a mix of near‑term restructuring costs and longer‑term efficiency. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options volume indicates elevated trading and positioning by short‑term traders; watch for increased intraday volatility. Options Volume

Unusually large options volume indicates elevated trading and positioning by short‑term traders; watch for increased intraday volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Partnerships and strategic moves (e.g., Affirm payment plans, acquisitions to grow Pro business) support longer‑term revenue diversification but add integration risk. Affirm Partnership

Partnerships and strategic moves (e.g., Affirm payment plans, acquisitions to grow Pro business) support longer‑term revenue diversification but add integration risk. Negative Sentiment: Management commentary and FY2026 guidance were cautious — the company flagged housing weakness and conservative outlook, which sparked the recent sell‑off as investors discounted future growth. Housing Headwinds

Management commentary and FY2026 guidance were cautious — the company flagged housing weakness and conservative outlook, which sparked the recent sell‑off as investors discounted future growth. Negative Sentiment: There are some price‑target trims and neutral/hold actions (TD Cowen, DA Davidson, a few smaller adjustments) reflecting concerns about guidance and margin pressure from acquisitions — potential headwinds for near‑term multiple expansion. Analyst Cuts

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $294.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LOW

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total value of $4,701,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,341,500.31. This trade represents a 7.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $264.51 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.38 and a 1-year high of $293.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.