Erste Asset Management GmbH Sells 13,777 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. $WTS

Erste Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,777 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned 0.09% of Watts Water Technologies worth $8,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $320.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. HSBC began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.11.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,475,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,300. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 5,025 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.08, for a total value of $1,613,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 12,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,146.72. This represents a 29.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 29,196 shares of company stock worth $9,514,741 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:WTS opened at $329.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.44. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.26. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $625.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of flow control products and solutions designed to ensure the safe, efficient delivery and use of water. Founded in 1874 and headquartered in North Andover, Massachusetts, the company has built a reputation for engineering innovation in residential, commercial and industrial plumbing, heating, cooling and water treatment systems. Watts operates through a comprehensive portfolio of brands and product lines that address application-specific requirements in water safety, pressure regulation, flow control and filtration.

The company’s product offerings span backflow preventers, pressure reducing valves, relief valves and steam traps, as well as hydronic balancing and temperature control devices for heating systems.

