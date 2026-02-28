Erste Asset Management GmbH Purchases 20,000 Shares of Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned 0.08% of Natera worth $19,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Natera by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in shares of Natera by 59.8% in the third quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 256.8% during the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $208.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of -135.97 and a beta of 1.64. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $256.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.81. Natera had a negative return on equity of 16.71% and a negative net margin of 9.03%.The company had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

NTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $218.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Natera from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Natera from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $1,090,388.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,420,710.12. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Fesko sold 3,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.02, for a total value of $830,285.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 178,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,140,272.62. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,119 shares of company stock worth $85,956,782. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

