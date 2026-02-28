Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $224.56 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Erste Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 684,424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 179,720 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.2% of Erste Asset Management GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $224,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Mizuho set a $480.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $450.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group set a $475.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $430.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.13.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.12, for a total transaction of $10,413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 210,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,094,099.76. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares in the company, valued at $96,428,573.34. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 779,101 shares of company stock valued at $283,804,325. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $319.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $336.34 and a 200 day moving average of $342.31. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

