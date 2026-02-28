Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $16.20 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Erste Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,611 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 86,925 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $16,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,092,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,477,206,000 after acquiring an additional 517,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,898,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,717,074,000 after acquiring an additional 785,478 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,803,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,439,831,000 after purchasing an additional 139,544 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $1,081,847,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 36.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,166,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,013,000 after purchasing an additional 577,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. New Street Research set a $143.00 price objective on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.92.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $118.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 12 month low of $70.46 and a 12 month high of $128.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.13.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City that provides a wide range of asset servicing, custody, and related financial infrastructure solutions to institutional clients. Its core businesses include custody and asset servicing, clearing and collateral management, treasury services, securities lending, corporate trust services, and depositary receipt administration. The company also offers investment management and advisory services through its asset management arm and provides technology-enabled solutions for trade processing, foreign exchange, and liquidity management.

BNY Mellon serves a broad client base that includes asset managers, pension funds, corporations, banks, broker-dealers and sovereign entities.

