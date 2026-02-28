Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $14.63 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $14,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $160.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.79. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $184.54. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 260 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.55, for a total transaction of $43,563.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,870.35. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a $163.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company’s core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

