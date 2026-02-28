Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $11.16 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Erste Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 59.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 196,602 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $11,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after buying an additional 15,166,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $716,713,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4,758.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,036,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891,393 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Marvell Technology by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,648,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 112.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,097,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $112.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research cut Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.31.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $81.69 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $102.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.90 and a 200-day moving average of $81.88.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 31.75%.The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $465,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,427.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.