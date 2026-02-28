Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $10.41 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Erste Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,511 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $10,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 128,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 385.7% in the 3rd quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Republic Services by 47.1% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 136,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 7.0% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 419,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,241,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RSG. UBS Group set a $220.00 price target on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Barclays set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Republic Services from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.62.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $228.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.59. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.42 and a 12-month high of $258.75. The company has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Republic Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $209.46 per share, with a total value of $100,121.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,300.40. This trade represents a 9.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

Featured Stories

