Erste Asset Management GmbH Buys 124,893 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2,369.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,893 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $12,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 220.6% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 27,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 18,933 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 10.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westerkirk Capital Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 11.8% during the third quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. now owns 37,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $112.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1-year low of $90.74 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.55.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 27.28%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.915 per share. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on CNI

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN’s core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.