Erste Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 345.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,600 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in NU were worth $7,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in NU by 166.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in NU during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in NU by 743.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.11. The firm has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. NU had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 / FY2025 results: Nu reported $4.857B in Q4 revenue (up ~62.5% YoY) and net income of $894.8M (up 50% YoY), alongside an EPS beat ($0.19 vs. $0.18 consensus), underlining strong top- and bottom-line momentum. Read More.

Q4 / FY2025 results: Nu reported $4.857B in Q4 revenue (up ~62.5% YoY) and net income of $894.8M (up 50% YoY), alongside an EPS beat ($0.19 vs. $0.18 consensus), underlining strong top- and bottom-line momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Financial metrics highlight profitability and efficiency: Market summaries cite a net margin of ~18% and ROE above 32%, supporting the thesis that Nu’s core franchise is generating high returns. Read More.

Financial metrics highlight profitability and efficiency: Market summaries cite a net margin of ~18% and ROE above 32%, supporting the thesis that Nu’s core franchise is generating high returns. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Independent coverage notes strong profit growth and customer expansion, reinforcing fundamentals as Nu scales across Brazil, Mexico and Colombia. Read More.

Independent coverage notes strong profit growth and customer expansion, reinforcing fundamentals as Nu scales across Brazil, Mexico and Colombia. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst comparison sees Nu as well-positioned vs. fintech peers due to rapid revenue growth, an expanding credit portfolio and an “AI-first” push that could support longer-term competitive advantages. Read More.

Analyst comparison sees Nu as well-positioned vs. fintech peers due to rapid revenue growth, an expanding credit portfolio and an “AI-first” push that could support longer-term competitive advantages. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell materially in February (down ~15.7% vs. Jan), reducing one source of bearish pressure and signaling fewer outright bets against the stock in the near term.

Short interest fell materially in February (down ~15.7% vs. Jan), reducing one source of bearish pressure and signaling fewer outright bets against the stock in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street coverage and analyst commentary are mixed; several pieces reiterate bullish views but caution that rating changes and headlines can swing near-term price action. Read More.

Wall Street coverage and analyst commentary are mixed; several pieces reiterate bullish views but caution that rating changes and headlines can swing near-term price action. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Customer growth and product adoption remain strong (customer base reported up ~15% to ~131M), supporting long-term revenue runway even as investors parse near-term cost and credit trends. Read More.

Customer growth and product adoption remain strong (customer base reported up ~15% to ~131M), supporting long-term revenue runway even as investors parse near-term cost and credit trends. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: shares slid after the earnings release with notable after-hours selling — headlines report a multi-percent drop following results as investors weighed costs, credit risk and execution timelines. Read More.

Market reaction: shares slid after the earnings release with notable after-hours selling — headlines report a multi-percent drop following results as investors weighed costs, credit risk and execution timelines. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and risk debate: analysts and commentators point out that while the business is high quality, the stock carries an elevated valuation that leaves it sensitive to any guidance, margin or credit concerns — a theme cited in post-earnings commentary. Read More.

NU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NU in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NU from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on NU from $16.00 to $18.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NU from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NU from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.34.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU), commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

