Erste Asset Management GmbH Acquires 40,000 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. $WD

Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.59% of Walker & Dunlop worth $16,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,422,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 537,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,932,000 after buying an additional 320,425 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,147,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 325,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after buying an additional 156,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,357,000 after acquiring an additional 99,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Friday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

Key Headlines Impacting Walker & Dunlop

Here are the key news stories impacting Walker & Dunlop this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.68 (1.5% increase), implying a ~5.7% yield — supports income investors and can underpin the share base.

Board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.68 (1.5% increase), implying a ~5.7% yield — supports income investors and can underpin the share base. Positive Sentiment: Management provided 2026 EPS guidance of $3.50–$4.00 and said it will accelerate asset sales to shore up earnings and pursue market‑share growth; this signals a path to restore profitability (may be seen as constructive if execution follows). Walker & Dunlop outlines $3.50–$4.00 EPS guidance

Management provided 2026 EPS guidance of $3.50–$4.00 and said it will accelerate asset sales to shore up earnings and pursue market‑share growth; this signals a path to restore profitability (may be seen as constructive if execution follows). Neutral Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut its price target from $80 to $65 but kept an “outperform” rating — still signals upside vs. current levels, though the lower target reduces near‑term analyst support. Benzinga

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut its price target from $80 to $65 but kept an “outperform” rating — still signals upside vs. current levels, though the lower target reduces near‑term analyst support. Neutral Sentiment: Conference call and transcript / slide deck are available for investors to assess management’s explanation of the quarter and details on asset sales and capital allocation. Earnings Call Transcript

Conference call and transcript / slide deck are available for investors to assess management’s explanation of the quarter and details on asset sales and capital allocation. Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed heavily: reported $0.28 vs. consensus ~$1.46 (a ~$1.18 shortfall); revenue of $340.0M slightly missed estimates — the large EPS miss is the primary catalyst for the decline and raises near‑term execution concerns. MarketBeat earnings summary

Q4 EPS missed heavily: reported $0.28 vs. consensus ~$1.46 (a ~$1.18 shortfall); revenue of $340.0M slightly missed estimates — the large EPS miss is the primary catalyst for the decline and raises near‑term execution concerns. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary notes shares are falling on the results; the stock is trading well below its 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages and nearer its one‑year low, which can amplify downside while investors reassess valuation and the timing of asset sales. Why Walker & Dunlop Shares Are Falling Today

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

WD opened at $45.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.78. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.55.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($1.18). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $340.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.53%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop is one of the largest providers of commercial real estate finance in the United States, specializing in the origination, servicing and sale of loans secured by multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, student housing and manufactured housing properties. The firm offers a full suite of debt and equity solutions, including agency financing through Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, HUD and FHA-insured loans, bridge and construction financing, mezzanine debt, preferred equity, and investment sales advisory.

With roots dating back to 1937 and its headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland, Walker & Dunlop has expanded its platform through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.