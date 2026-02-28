Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.05% of Equinix worth $38,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 209.1% in the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1,466.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of EQIX opened at $974.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $832.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $800.99. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $701.41 and a 12-month high of $992.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $95.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $8.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 14.65%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a $5.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $894.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equinix from $925.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,001.41.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.14, for a total transaction of $1,683,869.16. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,267.42. This represents a 13.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,051 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.17, for a total value of $1,649,352.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,208,375.41. The trade was a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 14,353 shares of company stock valued at $11,283,043 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

