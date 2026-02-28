Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.64), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.36 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Eos Energy Enterprises’ conference call:

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Demand and product-market fit are strengthening — management highlighted accelerating need for reliability-focused, long-duration storage, launched the new Indensity packaging, and reported a commercial pipeline of about $23.6 billion (~99 GWh) with hyperscaler/data-center leads growing sharply.

packaging, and reported a commercial pipeline of about with hyperscaler/data-center leads growing sharply. The company missed its guidance after three operational setbacks — an isolated supplier non‑conformance, slower-than-expected bipolar automation yields, and elevated equipment downtime (mid‑30% vs. 10% target) — which management says have been addressed but materially reduced near‑term output.

Financial momentum and liquidity improved — full‑year revenue was $114.2M (≈7x YoY), backlog finished at about $701M , Q4 bookings ~1.1 GWh, and cash ended near $625M with the going‑concern language removed from the 10‑K.

, Q4 bookings ~1.1 GWh, and cash ended near with the going‑concern language removed from the 10‑K. Outlook and profitability hinge on execution — management guided 2026 revenue of $300–$400M, targets 4 GWh nameplate capacity by year‑end, and now expects to reach gross‑margin positivity in H2 2026 as Indensity and factory changes scale, but timing remains contingent on resolving remaining ramp and supply‑chain risks.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

EOSE opened at $5.70 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $19.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.13.

More Eos Energy Enterprises News

Positive Sentiment: Eos reported more than 7x year‑over‑year revenue growth and provided 2026 revenue guidance ($300M–$400M), showing top‑line momentum and a roadmap for ramping production. GlobeNewswire: Q4/FY2025 Results

Eos reported more than 7x year‑over‑year revenue growth and provided 2026 revenue guidance ($300M–$400M), showing top‑line momentum and a roadmap for ramping production. Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and a $20 price target, indicating at least one large firm still sees substantial upside from current levels. TickerReport: Analyst Note

Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and a $20 price target, indicating at least one large firm still sees substantial upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: The company is publicly addressing operational and manufacturing issues and says it is ramping automation — a necessary step for scaling but one that carries execution risk and timing uncertainty. Seeking Alpha: 2026 Guidance & Ops

The company is publicly addressing operational and manufacturing issues and says it is ramping automation — a necessary step for scaling but one that carries execution risk and timing uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually heavy options activity (large call buying) and very high share volume indicate speculative trading and put extra volatility into the stock near the news release.

Unusually heavy options activity (large call buying) and very high share volume indicate speculative trading and put extra volatility into the stock near the news release. Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed heavily: reported loss $0.84 vs. consensus −$0.20, and revenue $58M vs. ~$93M expected — a clear operational and forecasting miss. Zacks: Q4 Results

Q4 EPS missed heavily: reported loss $0.84 vs. consensus −$0.20, and revenue $58M vs. ~$93M expected — a clear operational and forecasting miss. Negative Sentiment: Company disclosed a $746.8M non‑cash charge (fair value accounting, capital structure optimization, stock comp, depreciation) that contributed to a $969.6M net loss — the scale of the charge spooked investors. GlobeNewswire: Investor Alert

Company disclosed a $746.8M non‑cash charge (fair value accounting, capital structure optimization, stock comp, depreciation) that contributed to a $969.6M net loss — the scale of the charge spooked investors. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities‑fraud investigations were announced (Holzer & Holzer, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Block & Leviton), which increases legal overhang and investor uncertainty. GlobeNewswire: BFA Investigation

Multiple securities‑fraud investigations were announced (Holzer & Holzer, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Block & Leviton), which increases legal overhang and investor uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Analyst target cuts: Roth MKM lowered its target from $12 to $6 (neutral rating), reflecting reduced near‑term conviction and downward pressure on sentiment. Benzinga: Roth MKM Note

Analyst target cuts: Roth MKM lowered its target from $12 to $6 (neutral rating), reflecting reduced near‑term conviction and downward pressure on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: the stock plunged (~39% intraday) and traded with very high volume as investors reassessed revenue trajectory, margins and execution risk. 247WallSt: Coverage of Drop

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting Eos Energy Enterprises this week:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eos Energy Enterprises

Insider Activity at Eos Energy Enterprises

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, Director Russell Monoki Stidolph sold 500,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $7,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,153,272 shares in the company, valued at $32,277,547.28. The trade was a 18.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Kroeker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $802,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 662,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,626,692.48. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 907,801 shares of company stock valued at $13,803,507 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,843.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises specializes in the development and deployment of scalable, long-duration energy storage systems designed to support the integration of renewable power and enhance grid reliability. The company’s core technology centers on its proprietary zinc hybrid cathode (Znyth™) battery platform, which aims to deliver safe, low-cost, and durable performance for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora™ energy storage system, combines its Znyth™ cells with modular power conversion and controls to offer flexible capacity ranging from one to three hours of discharge duration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.