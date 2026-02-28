Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$27.97 and traded as high as C$31.20. Energy Fuels shares last traded at C$29.13, with a volume of 1,557,303 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on EFR. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Energy Fuels to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.65. The firm has a market cap of C$7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.69 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 90.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of C$36.43 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Energy Fuels is a leading U.S. -based critical materials company, focused on uranium, rare earth elements (REEs), heavy mineral sands, vanadium and medical isotopes. Energy Fuels, which owns and operates several conventional and in-situ recovery uranium projects in the western United States, has been the leading U.S. producer of natural uranium concentrate for the past several years, which is sold to nuclear utilities for the production of carbon-free nuclear energy. Energy Fuels also owns the White Mesa Mill in Utah, which is the only fully licensed and operating conventional uranium processing facility in the United States.

