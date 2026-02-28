Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 130.63%.

Shares of UUUU stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11. Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.11 and a beta of 1.45.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Alex G. Morrison sold 38,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $556,604.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 110,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,772.96. The trade was a 25.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy James Carstens sold 59,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $889,738.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 107,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,004.55. The trade was a 35.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Mindset Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth $79,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 30.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UUUU has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $26.75 to $27.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on shares of Energy Fuels to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSE American: UUUU) is a U.S.-based mineral resources company focused on the production and processing of uranium, rare earth elements and other strategic minerals. The company’s core business activity centers on supplying nuclear fuel to power generators, leveraging a diversified portfolio of conventional and in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium mines located primarily on the Colorado Plateau, in Wyoming and in Texas.

At the heart of Energy Fuels’ operations is the White Mesa Mill in southeastern Utah, the only conventional uranium-vanadium mill currently permitted and operating in the United States.

