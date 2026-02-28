Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 130.63%.
Energy Fuels Stock Performance
Shares of UUUU stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11. Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.11 and a beta of 1.45.
Insider Transactions at Energy Fuels
In other Energy Fuels news, Director Alex G. Morrison sold 38,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $556,604.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 110,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,772.96. The trade was a 25.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy James Carstens sold 59,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $889,738.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 107,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,004.55. The trade was a 35.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
UUUU has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $26.75 to $27.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on shares of Energy Fuels to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.94.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Energy Fuels
Key Energy Fuels News
Here are the key news stories impacting Energy Fuels this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company raised liquidity and funding capacity — Energy Fuels completed an upsized $700 million 0.75% convertible senior notes offering, which management says boosts working capital to nearly $1 billion, supporting production and rare-earth initiatives. PR Newswire: 2025 Results and 2026 Guidance
- Positive Sentiment: Operational progress and guidance — The company reported increased uranium sales, over one million pounds of low‑cost U.S. uranium production and successful ongoing heavy rare‑earth pilot production, and provided 2026 guidance that management described as strong. PR Newswire: 2025 Results and 2026 Guidance
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst lift — HC Wainwright raised its price target to $27.25 and reiterated a “buy” rating, implying substantial upside from current levels and signaling analyst confidence in the company’s growth plan. Benzinga: HC Wainwright Raises PT
- Neutral Sentiment: Mine study update — Energy Fuels released an updated pre‑feasibility study for the Pinyon Plain Mine; outcomes could influence medium‑term project economics but are not immediate catalysts until capex/permits are clearer. TipRanks: Pinyon Plain Mine PFS Update
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry comparison pieces highlight UUUU’s production growth and rare‑earth plans relative to peers — useful context but not an immediate price mover. Yahoo Finance: UUUU vs UEC
- Negative Sentiment: Earnings per share missed expectations — Energy Fuels reported a fourth‑quarter loss (reported variably as $0.12 or $0.08/share in different writeups) that missed consensus, and the company still shows a negative net margin and return on equity, which pressured sentiment. MarketBeat: Q4 EPS Report
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: shares fell despite a revenue beat and constructive guidance — short‑term selling suggests investors prioritized the EPS miss, margins and potential dilution concerns over the positive operational headlines. Benzinga: Stock Falls Despite Revenue Beat
Energy Fuels Company Profile
Energy Fuels Inc (NYSE American: UUUU) is a U.S.-based mineral resources company focused on the production and processing of uranium, rare earth elements and other strategic minerals. The company’s core business activity centers on supplying nuclear fuel to power generators, leveraging a diversified portfolio of conventional and in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium mines located primarily on the Colorado Plateau, in Wyoming and in Texas.
At the heart of Energy Fuels’ operations is the White Mesa Mill in southeastern Utah, the only conventional uranium-vanadium mill currently permitted and operating in the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Fuels
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- The Biggest IPO Ever… Open to Everyday Folks
- Read this or regret it forever
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.