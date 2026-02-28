Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.51 and traded as low as $61.00. Eisai shares last traded at $61.51, with a volume of 331,800 shares changing hands.

Eisai Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.70, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. is a research-driven global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Founded in 1941 by Toyoji Naito, Eisai focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of prescription medicines and related healthcare products. The company emphasizes neuroscience and oncology as core therapeutic areas and invests in both small-molecule and biologic research to address unmet medical needs.

Among its well-known products, Eisai developed and markets Aricept (donepezil), a widely used treatment for the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, and LENVIMA (lenvatinib), an oncology therapy for several tumor types.

