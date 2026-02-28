Egerton Capital UK LLP Trims Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Egerton Capital UK LLP lessened its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,507,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 733,084 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group comprises approximately 3.4% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned 0.94% of Arch Capital Group worth $318,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $441,551,000. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $210,856,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 289.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,368,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,919 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,045,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,171,000 after acquiring an additional 545,777 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,029,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,408,000 after purchasing an additional 512,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Arch reported a solid quarterly result earlier this year (beat on EPS and revenue), giving investors confidence in earnings power and underwriting performance. (Background)

Arch reported a solid quarterly result earlier this year (beat on EPS and revenue), giving investors confidence in earnings power and underwriting performance. (Background) Positive Sentiment: Arch’s board declared a dividend on a series of preferred shares, which supports income investors and signals capital allocation discipline. Article Title

Arch’s board declared a dividend on a series of preferred shares, which supports income investors and signals capital allocation discipline. Positive Sentiment: Short interest has fallen materially from ~7.05M shares to about 5.59M shares (as of Feb 13), reducing potential downward pressure from short covering; short-interest ratio ~2.6 days. (Feb 13 short-interest data)

Short interest has fallen materially from ~7.05M shares to about 5.59M shares (as of Feb 13), reducing potential downward pressure from short covering; short-interest ratio ~2.6 days. (Feb 13 short-interest data) Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other market sites note increased investor attention on ACGL, which can boost volume and volatility but is not a directional catalyst on its own. Article Title

Zacks and other market sites note increased investor attention on ACGL, which can boost volume and volatility but is not a directional catalyst on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Mentions of ACGL in investor letters/fund reports (e.g., Q4 fund commentary) are present but don’t point to a clear company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Mentions of ACGL in investor letters/fund reports (e.g., Q4 fund commentary) are present but don’t point to a clear company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: There are conflicting/odd short‑interest data points in some feeds (entries showing 0 shares/NaN), so verify with the exchange’s official short‑interest release before drawing conclusions. (Data anomaly)

There are conflicting/odd short‑interest data points in some feeds (entries showing 0 shares/NaN), so verify with the exchange’s official short‑interest release before drawing conclusions. (Data anomaly) Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research recently trimmed several near‑term and FY2026–FY2027 EPS estimates for ACGL (multiple quarter and year cuts), which could weigh on valuation and near‑term sentiment. Article Title

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $100.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $82.44 and a 52-week high of $103.39.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.64. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Weiss Ratings raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.20.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 47,430 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $4,558,971.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 433,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,676,574.68. This trade represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 203,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $19,143,017.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 351,356 shares in the company, valued at $32,992,328.40. This trade represents a 36.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,096 shares of company stock worth $24,530,685. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch’s product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

