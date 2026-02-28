Egerton Capital UK LLP Takes $122.74 Million Position in TransUnion $TRU

Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,465,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,742,000. TransUnion makes up approximately 1.3% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned about 0.75% of TransUnion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 85.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 34,867 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 1,318.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 48,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE TRU opened at $78.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $65.24 and a 12 month high of $99.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.04.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. TransUnion had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. TransUnion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.71 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.55%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRU. Bank of America started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.92.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $85,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 61,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,050.32. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $39,395.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 31,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,612.75. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 7,818 shares of company stock valued at $663,883 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company’s offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

