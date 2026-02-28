Egerton Capital UK LLP Has $583.96 Million Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc $FERG

Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,898 shares during the quarter. Ferguson comprises approximately 6.2% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned 1.33% of Ferguson worth $583,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Ferguson by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Ferguson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson Stock Down 1.6%

FERG stock opened at $260.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $271.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.04.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NYSE:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.25). Ferguson had a return on equity of 35.73% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FERG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.62.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson (NYSE: FERG) is a multinational distributor specializing in plumbing and heating products and related building supplies, serving professional contractors, builders and industrial customers. The company supplies a broad range of products used in residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, including pipes and fittings, valves and controls, HVAC equipment, waterworks materials, plumbing fixtures, pumps and accessories, as well as complementary electrical and specialty product lines.

Ferguson operates a network of branches and distribution centers that provide inventory, logistics and value-added services to trade customers.

