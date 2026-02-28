Edward Morrow Atkinson III Sells 668 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) EVP Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.35, for a total value of $324,881.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,964,403.20. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Edward Morrow Atkinson III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 11th, Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 1,751 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.43, for a total value of $806,212.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $496.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.98. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $362.50 and a fifty-two week high of $519.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The pharmaceutical company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.0% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 70 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright set a $591.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex’s marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

