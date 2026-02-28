Ecolab Inc. $ECL Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,293 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.05% of Ecolab worth $40,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 18.0% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 9,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 28,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 23.1% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.37, for a total transaction of $6,147,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,907,351.78. This trade represents a 18.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben sold 1,265 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.66, for a total transaction of $390,454.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,358 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,760.28. This trade represents a 10.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $294.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ecolab from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $327.00 price objective on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $325.00 price target on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL opened at $308.06 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.62 and a twelve month high of $309.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $282.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.21.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 12.91%.The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ecolab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.430-8.630 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.730 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 40.11%.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab, Inc is a global provider of water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. The company develops and supplies cleaning and sanitizing chemicals, dispensing equipment, water-treatment systems, pest elimination services and related technologies designed to help businesses maintain clean, safe and efficient operations. Its offerings span both products and onsite services, often paired with technical support and training.

Ecolab serves a broad range of end markets including hospitality and foodservice, food and beverage processing, healthcare, manufacturing and industrial operations, and energy and utilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.